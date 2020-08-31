Hammerhead accepting pre-orders for Karoo 2 cycling GPS

Hammerhead announced Thursday that pre-orders are open for the Karoo 2 cycling computer.

The Hammerhead development team spent two years taking what they deemed as the best aspects of the first generation Karoo, added a few more features, and reduced the weight and size.

The ultra-high-definition touchscreen displays turn-by-turn navigation instructions and on-screen maps. Performance metrics, ride stats, and Strava Live Segments can all be displayed on a screen which has been described as comparable to a high-end smartphone.

Hammerhead Karoo 2 Photo: Hammerhead

Hammerhead’s “droplet rejection technology” keeps user interactions accurate, even in wet conditions.

The Hammerhead Karoo 2 just may be future-proof, operating on a special version of the Android that allows for customization and updates.

The USB-C fast-charging should power up the battery from 0 percent to 30 percent charge in just thirty minutes.

A refundable $99 deposit on the $399 Hammerhead Karoo 2 ensures delivery in late-October; first-come, first-served, depending on availability.