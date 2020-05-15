Garmin-Strava route integration even easier

If you’re a Garmin owner who uses Strava’s routes tool, you’ll now have an easier time getting your routes and favorite segments onto your Garmin bike computer to be used as courses with turn-by-turn navigation.

And even if you don’t own the newest, latest, and greatest gadget, you can still take advantage of this feature.

Garmin says that any of its devices which rely on .fit files can take advantage of this enhancement. This includes devices as old as the Garmin Edge 500.

To take advantage of this new enhancement and use Strava routes as courses in Garmin, you’ll need to perform a few simple steps allow data to be moved between accounts.

Existing Garmin-Strava users can accomplish this by launching the Garmin Connect app and following these steps:

In the Garmin Connect app, iOS users tap the more icon ( ••• ) at the bottom right of the screen; Android users tap the hamburger menu at the top left of the screen. Select Settings > Partner apps > Strava and set courses to ‘on’. In the Strava app, set a course as a favorite. If you already have routes saved as favorites in Strava — designated with star icons — you’ll need to un-star them and then re-star them for this sync to work.

Once you completed these steps, go back to the Garmin Connect app, and select More > Training > Courses, and the Strava route(s) you’ve imported will be in this list of Garmin courses.

Tap a route, then tap Send to Device and you’ll be set with turn-by-turn navigation.