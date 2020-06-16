Garmin Edge 1030 Plus and Edge 130 Plus released

Garmin has upgraded versions of both its highest-end and its entry-level GPS computers with the new Edge 1030 Plus and the Edge 1030 Plus. While keeping the prices the same as the presumably outgoing Edge 1030 and Edge 130 at $599 and $199, the new units feature improved navigation and beefed-up training functionality thanks to smoother integration with Strava, TrainingPeaks, and TrainerRoad.

Both devices inherit Garmin safety features like incident detection and LiveTrack, and weather alerts.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus

The Edge 130 can import workouts from third-party training apps like TrainerRoad or TrainingPeaks.

The Edge 130 Plus, like its predecessor, has a 1.8-inch black and white screen, and six buttons. The navigation screen is plain and clean, with a simple breadcrumb line when riding without a route, or a line with arrows and turn-by-turn directions when following a route. Beyond all the basic ride metrics of speed, distance, time, and elevation, the computer can also deliver some more advanced training data when paired with a power meter and heart-rate monitor for things like V02 Max estimation. It also has Garmin’s ClimbPro function that graphically dispalys upcoming climbs broken down by gradient when following a route.

GPS, GLONASS, and connection to Galileo satellites, as well as relying on a built-in altimeter provide more accuracy than phone-connected apps for documenting your ride. Once enabled, text messages and incoming calls to a connected mobile phone are displayed on-screen.

Navigation is simple and straightforward on the Edge 130 Plus

Garmin claims the Edge 130 Plus will get up to 12 hours of battery life on a charge with GPS enabled, and likely 10 hours between charges when paired with external sensors like a power meter or a heart rate monitor or a radar. Interestingly, the Edge 130 is claimed at 15 hours of battery life.

In between the Edge 130 Plus and the Edge 1030 Plus are the$249 Edge Explore, the $279 Edge 520 Plus (the Edge 520 is no more), the $299 Edge 530, and the $399 Edge 830, all of which have color screens.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus

The Edge 1030 Plus is brimming with training calculations and real-time graphical presentations.

The 3.5-inch Garmin Edge 1030 Plus features a color touchscreen. Now pre-loaded with cycling maps for more than 80 countries, including the U.S. and Europe, turn-by-turn navigation functionality has been improved.

If you’re a Strava user, all you have to do is favorite a route, and it will load onto the Edge 1030 Plus (after you’ve connected Strava with Garmin Connect). Updates to training features include VO2 estimation, suggested recovery time, training load, and training focus. The Edge 1030 Plus will use this data, also accessible through the Garmin Connect Mobile app, to offer workout suggestions based on current training load and estimated VO 2 max.

Incorporating features previously available on Garmin wearables, the Edge 1030 Plus can determine and display a user’s heat and altitude acclimatization.

If you ride dirt, this head unit can track jump count, jump distance, and hang time, and also a Garmin metric called “Grit”, which rates the difficulty of a ride using GPS, elevation and accelerometer data, and “Flow”, which measures how smoothly you descend on a trail.

The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus has a claimed battery life of 24 hours.

VeloNews will be posting initial reviews on both units in the coming days.