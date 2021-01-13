Favero Assioma Duo: What I love; what bugs me

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

One of the best power meters I’ve ridden with is the Favero Assioma duo power meter ($697) I really favor pedal-based power meters as they allow for quick and easy swaps between bikes, and are small and portable enough to take when traveling and using a borrowed bike.

While options from Garmin ($999) and PowerTap ($899) also use Look Keo-style cleats, the Assioma pedals stand out for a couple of features unmatched by the others.

First, the data reported by the Favero Assioma duo power meter is accurate and reliable. I know this through comparing the data reported by other tested and reliable power meters against the Assioma pedals. I’ve found the Assiomas to be usually within 5 watts of a Wahoo Kickr, and about the same when compared with a Garmin Vector power meter. I like the dual-sided power measurement as it displays pedaling imbalances that can be corrected through adjusting cleat position, footbed wedges and inserts, or even just pivoting my heel slightly.

Favero Assioma power measurement is accurate (pink) and easily comparable with a Wahoo Kickr (orange). Photo: Greg Kaplan

Second, the Assioma batteries are rechargeable. And while this does not seem like a big deal, it greatly reduces waste — and this is important — when going through several sets of batteries throughout the year. The nearly 50-hour battery life is a little more than half what I’ve experienced with the battery life in the Gamin Vector pedals, but so what? When the Assioma pedals want to be charged an alert pops up on my head unit. I can check this alert against the Favero mobile app to view just how much battery life remains. To charge the Assioma power meter, all one has to do is connect the magnetic charging cables to the pedals and come back a few hours later, and voilà! no battery waste. And, with the Favero Assioma pedals, there are no issues with battery compartment doors, fiddling with waterproofing gaskets on crankarms, or finding the exact size of replacement batteries.

The Favero Assioma Duo batteries can be charged easily with cables that use a magnetic connector to keep them in place while they do their thing. Photo: Greg Kaplan

What bugs me about the Favero Assioma Duo power meter

While the Favero Assioma Duo stands apart from other power meters for the rechargeable battery feature, the charging cables are needed for one other crucial feature: Waking the pedals from travel mode. Without the cables, there is no way to access the pedals when they are put into a deep sleep to prevent unwanted battery drain during travel like a long airplane ride or road trip that would continuously keep the pedals awake and transmitting, all the while draining the batteries.

To put the pedals into a deep sleep/travel mode, all one has to do is go into the app and put the pedals into a battery-conservation mode with a few taps. But this feature is sadly not a toggle in the mobile app. To exit travel mode and wake the pedals, one must connect the charging cables. When I travel with the pedals — with or without a bike — and I don’t expect to be riding in excess of 50 hours — about the battery life between charges — I’d like to leave the charging cables at home.

It would be a nice feature improvement if Favero could create some other method for waking the pedals from this state of suspended animation.