Classified partners with leading wheel brands for its Powershift Hub

This article first appeared on CyclingTips.

Eurobike 2022 opens its doors this morning and the first big news from the world’s biggest cycling tradeshow comes from Classified – the company seeking to kill off the front derailleur without giving up the gearing benefits afforded by a two-chainring setup.

Until now, Classified’s two-speed Powershift hub was only available on complete bikes or as a complete carbon wheelset from the company itself. Today, Classified announced partnerships with Enve, DT Swiss, Mavic, Reynolds, Spinergy, Boyd Cycling and Fast Forward to bring its innovative hub to a wide array of popular wheelset choices.

These wheel brands are expected to start offering select road and gravel wheelset models that are built around Classified’s rear hub shell. That hub shell houses Classified’s modular two-speed gearbox which has been designed to easily swap between wheels. Meanwhile, the front wheels are unchanged from what’s typically provided by each respective wheel company.

Specific details related to weights, availability and pricing are still to be confirmed. In the meantime, the partnership spells a major forward step for Classified in terms of creating easier and more visible global access to the product. Meanwhile, these big-name partnerships speak volumes about the consumer interest and demand for the product.

In addition to the new complete wheel offerings, Classified has announced that it will begin offering the Powershift hub as a standalone product to be built into any wheel of your choosing. Classified’s own road and gravel carbon wheel options will continue to be available for purchase, too.

Classified’s hub system provides the effective gearing of a two-chainring setup but hides it within the rear hub, all while allowing the cleanliness of a single ring crank up front. A wireless shifter is fitted to the handlebar to control the two-step rear hub, while Classified produces its own 11- and 12-speed cassettes for use with your preferred rear derailleur and shifter/brake system.

We recently received the Classified Powershift system for an in-depth review. It’s still early days with our testing, but early impressions are positive. In the meantime, you’ll find more information at classified-cycling.cc.