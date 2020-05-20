Abbey Tools pedal wrench, hammer, and dishing tool for home and pro mechanics alike

Knowing which direction threading winds is really key when swapping pedals on a crankarm. The next most important thing is having enough leverage on a pedal spindle to loosen it when it’s frozen.

Abbey Tools has added more leverage with two more inches — bringing the overall length to 14 inches (35.5cm) — to the handle of this pedal wrench, which has a 15mm open end, as well as a 6mm and 8mm hex tool for grabbing and holding onto most pedal spindles. $120

Photo: Courtesy Abbey Tools

Photo: Courtesy Abbey Tools

Photo: Courtesy Abbey Tools

The 20oz (567g) Abbey Tools hammer with replaceable tip of either plastic or brass, has a silicone grip on a body of stainless steel. Now, there will never be enough sticky headsets or bottom brackets that need fixing. $100

Photo: Courtesy Abbey Tools

Photo: Courtesy Abbey Tools

If you’re someone who laces their own wheels, you’ll need a dishing tool to ensure that the rim is perfectly aligned around the hub. The Abbey Tools Harbor Gauge dishing tool seen first in March 2019 is finally available. No matter if you’re building up 20-inch or 29-inch wheels, the billet-aluminum body holds the tool shape when in use, and the stand-off feet allow for use when tires are mounted. $250

Photo: Courtesy Abbey Tools