Tech Podcast: What is moment of inertia and why does it matter?

Lennard Zinn recently wrote a deep-dive into the differences between deep-section wheels and climbing wheels, ultimately discovering which is best for the vast majority of riders. To understand why the differences between these two types of wheels exist, it’s important to understand both aerodynamics and weight.

That’s where moment of inertia comes in. Zinn joins tech editor Dan Cavallari on the VeloNews Tech Podcast to explain what moment of inertia is, and why it matters when you’re choosing which wheels are right for you.

Related:

Much of what we think we know about wheels, especially when it comes to climbing, has been turned on its head in recent years as wheel manufacturers discover more about the effects of aerodynamics on a bicycle’s ability to gain and maintain speed. Zinn walks us through the notion of balancing aerodynamics and weight to find the optimal combination for the type of riding you’ll be doing. As it turns out, climbing wheels may not be the fastest choice for you, even if you consider yourself a dedicated climber.

Listen to this episode of the VeloNews Tech Podcast to get a synopsis of Zinn’s discoveries; and of course, you can read more about Zinn’s wheel study in the June print issue of VeloNews Magazine.

If you have questions about this episode of the VeloNews Tech Podcast, or if you have suggestions for topics you’d like us to cover in a future episode, you can reach out to tech editor Dan Cavallari via email, Twitter, or Instagram.