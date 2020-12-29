Tech Podcast: The big gear trends and our favorite gear of 2020
How and where do you like your seatstays? Tire inserts — yay or nay? And should there be singing on the Tech Podcast? All these questions and more, answered here.
In this final VeloNews Tech Podcast of 2020, Dan Cavallari and Ben Delaney look back on the good, the bad, and the ugly from the year.
We highlight the big gear trends of the year, reflect on our favorite bikes and products, and, luckily for you, refrain from singing Auld Lang Syne.