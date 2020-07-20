Tech Podcast: Storage solutions are in the bag

Where do you keep all your stuff? Are you still cramming your ride necessities in your back pocket? What about you gravel riders? It’s a safe bet that you’ve embraced the bag storage movement. Gravel riders have embraced bags — top tube bags, frame bags, handlebar bags, and basically bags for any other unused space on the bike — with perhaps more enthusiasm than any other type of rider.

Editorial director and self-professed handlebar bag proponent Ben Delaney joins tech editor Dan Cavallari on this episode of the VeloNews Tech Podcast to run through all the ways you can now store your ride necessities in other places aside from your long-suffering, sagging back pockets.

Of course, bags have become the go-to for storage solutions, whether said bags get tucked underneath a saddle or fill up the empty space within your main triangle, or any of the other dead spaces on the bike. But some manufacturers have come up with even cleverer options for storing tools, tubes, food, and even extra layers. Trek and Specialized have both come up with ways to store your goods on your bike rather than your body. Do they work? We’ve got opinions on that.

Dan grew up a mountain biker, which is where much of the bag storage coup began. Dan and Ben discuss the evolution of mountain bike storage from the hydration pack to the ‘fanny’ pack (now called the lumbar pack to save our gentle egos) and even integrated tool options that slide into head tubes, cranks, and handlebars.

Just want to go shopping rather than listen to the entire episode? We’ve got you covered. Here are a few of our favorite storage solutions:

Orucase Saddle Bag — Dan’s favorite seat bag!

Lezyne Road Caddy — Ben’s favorite seat bag!

Camelbak Chase Vest — A small and light hydration pack, the Chase vest is great for long gravel adventures.

Pro Discover Framebag Bag — Gravel riders will love the storage space for all your tools and nutrition, and a separate pocket ideal for stowing your phone.

Tailfin X-Series rack and bag sets — If you’ve got a long commute to work and want to make it your workout for the day, Tailfin’s carbon racks and weatherproof bags are well worth the price.

Roadrunner Burrito Bags — Dangle all your stuff right where you can reach it on the handlebars. This is one of Ben’s favorites. The Burrito Supreme is the big one; the Burrito is the smaller soft-side version.

If you have questions or comments about this episode of the Tech Podcast, or you have suggestions for topics you’d like us to cover on a future episode, you can reach Dan Cavallari via email, Twitter, or Instagram.