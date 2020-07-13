Tech Podcast: Bicycle technology evolution with Jurgen Landrie

Bicycle technology never stops evolving, but that evolution seems to have quickened its pace in just the last five years. From disc brakes to tubeless tires making debuts at the Tour de France over the course of the last five years, it’s been a hustle for WorldTour mechanics to keep up and adapt. But they have done just that.

In this episode of the VeloNews Tech Podcast, tech editor Dan Cavallari catches up with Groupama-FDJ mechanic Jurgen Landrie to get his take on how and why bicycle technology has changed so drastically in the last few years. In fact, in 2017, Landrie, who was then a mechanic for Team BMC, spoke with VeloNews at the Tour de France Grand Depart in Dusseldorf, Germany about how tech was changing rapidly even then. As an indicator of how bikes have progressed just since then, Landrie has gone from carrying one toolbox with him at races to three, all to ensure he has the right tool for the job every time to address any type of bike.

Landrie also talks about how the team of mechanics, fit professionals, team doctors, and other staff all work together to find the best combination of fit and gear for each rider to ensure the best setup for comfort and performance. As Landrie notes, in recent years data has become immensely important to every decision a rider makes about his or her bike setup, and unlike decades past, mechanics have more data than ever to help those riders make better decisions. In a sport that decides winners and losers in a matter of milliseconds, capitalizing on the plethora of data has become more important than ever.

If you have questions about this episode of the VeloNews Tech Podcast, or if you have suggestions for topics to cover on a future podcast episode, you can reach out to tech editor Dan Cavallari via email, Twitter, or Instagram.