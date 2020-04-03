SRAM slims down satellite shifters for eTap

New eTap MultiClics work with SRAM eTap AXS, Eagle AXS, and RED eTap derailleurs and RockShox Reverb AXS seatpost.

One of the cool things about electronic shifting is that you can set up remote shifters wherever you like — on the tops or drops of your handlebars, or on the ends of aero bars. SRAM today released a new design for its satellite shifters called MultiClics.

Like their predecessors, the Blips, the MultiClics plug into SRAM’s eTap electronic shift lever, and can be programmed to execute not only front and rear gear shifting, but also operate the Reverb AXS dropper seatpost from sister company RockShox. They can also be plugged into SRAM’s BlipBox instead of a road lever for remote wireless shifting on a time-trial or triathlon bike.

Unlike the Blips, which sat flush with the handlebar and were akin to an elevator button in size and shape, the MultiClics are smaller and stick out from the bar at a 90-degree angle. This makes them a bit easier to activate than the Blips, which require a direct press.

The eTap MultiClics plug into eTap shift levers and are programmable.

It’s also easy to tell when you’ve pressed them, as the buttons have a positive click sound and feel.

SRAM’s competitor Shimano has taken a different take with its remote shifters, initially offering the tiny sprint shifters for handlebar drops, and a large, two-button climbing switch for the handlebar top.

Pro and amateur riders alike have enjoyed experimenting with the placement of the remote shifters from both companies — sometimes mixing and matching. At the Belgian classics last year, for instance, I spotted Jasper Stuyven using Shimano sprint shifters on his SRAM eTap bike.

The SRAM eTap MultiClics come in three connection-wire lengths (150, 450 and 800mm) with flexible mounts that set on the handlebar underneath the bar tape.

These remote shift buttons will be available in May for $120 a pair.