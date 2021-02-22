SRAM buys Time’s pedal business from Rossignol Group

SRAM has completed the purchase of the Time Sport pedal business from Rossignol Group. The acquisition adds another brand to SRAM’s portfolio of RockShox, Avid, Quarq, Zipp, and Truvativ and gives it a distinct pedal brand and technology should it choose to re-enter the growing market for pedal-based power meters.

Other than some Truvativ flat pedals and PowerTap power meter pedals — which it recently stopped selling — SRAM has not previously been in the pedal business, although the Chicago company offers virtually every other component for road and mountain bikes.

The companies did not release the purchase price. Earlier this month BRAIN reported that Rossignol Group had sold its frame and bike business, including its TVM carbon factory in Gajary, Slovakia, to Cardinal Cycling Group.

Cardinal and SRAM will operate separate businesses for the products — Cardinal’s bike and frame business will use the “Time Bikes” brand and SRAM will use the “Time Sport” brand.

“I’m thrilled that we have found two exceptional buyers for Time,” said Scott Rittschof, the senior vice president of Rossignol’s bike division. “Each brings unique strengths to drive the great Time brand forward.”

