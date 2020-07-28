Spotted: Unreleased tubeless road tires, dropper post, gravel fork, integrated front end from ENVE
Lots of new tech is ready for show time from the Utah brand — but not yet ready for sale.
ENVE yesterday set up a Builders’ Show for a virtual audience containing the works of two dozen small builders from around the world. I made the drive from Boulder, Colorado, to Ogden, Utah, to visit the company and ogle the bikes. But bikes weren’t the only thing on show.
In addition to ENVE’s current line-up of high-end road, mountain and gravel wheels, bars, seatposts, and stems, there were also unreleased products from the Utah brand in new categories, including tubeless road tires, a 27.2mm dropper post, a gravel fork with a flip-flop hub, and an integrated front end consisting of a one-piece bar/stem cockpit that routes brake hoses and Shimano DI2 wires down into the frame.
While ENVE was proud to show off the new gear, the company is not yet talking about the new bits, so we don’t yet know the product names or weights or prices. But here’s what could glean from what you can see.