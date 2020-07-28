Spotted: Unreleased tubeless road tires, dropper post, gravel fork, integrated front end from ENVE

ENVE yesterday set up a Builders’ Show for a virtual audience containing the works of two dozen small builders from around the world. I made the drive from Boulder, Colorado, to Ogden, Utah, to visit the company and ogle the bikes. But bikes weren’t the only thing on show.

In addition to ENVE’s current line-up of high-end road, mountain and gravel wheels, bars, seatposts, and stems, there were also unreleased products from the Utah brand in new categories, including tubeless road tires, a 27.2mm dropper post, a gravel fork with a flip-flop hub, and an integrated front end consisting of a one-piece bar/stem cockpit that routes brake hoses and Shimano DI2 wires down into the frame.

While ENVE was proud to show off the new gear, the company is not yet talking about the new bits, so we don’t yet know the product names or weights or prices. But here’s what could glean from what you can see.

Integrated bar/stem and fork front end

This Mosaic looks so clean you almost forget about the brake lines. Hey! Where are the brake lines? Photo: Ben Delaney

Using an oversized Chris King headset, a few builders integrated the bar/stem and fork into road and gravel bikes for an ultra-clean front end. Photo: Ben Delaney



A Shimano junction box tucks inside the ENVE bar/stem, underneath the computer mount.

This Mosaic shows off the integrated front end. Two-piece spacers allow for cockpit height adjustment while keeping the brake lines hidden from sight. Photo: Ben Delaney

Dropper post

This cable-actuated dropper post appears to have 40mm of travel. Photo: Ben Delaney

ENVE’s dropper post was seen connected to thumb levers and connected to a GRX lever. Photo: Ben Delaney

Gravel adventure fork

The new ENVE gravel adventure fork has three eyelets on each leg plus a flip-flop hub to alter the rake and trail. Photo: Ben Delaney

Tubeless road tires