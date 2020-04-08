Spend smart on your gravel gear

No matter your budget, here’s how you can spend wisely on your gravel gear.

The Basics

PRO Discover Bottle Bag $35

Put your food where you can reach it quickly, or risk not eating enough during your ride. The Bottle Bag is an ideal place to stow a water bottle, or snacks, for quick access. It mounts easily using Velcro straps and cinches shut so you don’t lose your goodies over rough roads.

Bontrager Universal Fender Set $60

These light and simple fenders fit anything from 700 x 23mm up to 29 x 2.8-inch. That’s an impressive range. They’re quick and easy to install, and just as easy to remove or swap from bike to bike. The clamp design allows for use on seat masts and oddly-shaped seatposts too.

Stan’s Dart Tubeless Repair $25

The Dart plugs big holes by filling the void and creating a chemical reaction with Stan’s Sealant. Just plug it into your puncture or tear. The Dart insert will wear off cleanly, and you’ll never feel it — even on road tires. At just 15 grams, this is the lightest peace of mind you can take with you on your next ride.

Schwalbe G-One Allround $56

A perennial favorite, the G-One tires now come in a cool skinwall that indicates the tire is made with Schwalbe’s Addix compound. The Allround tires work wonderfully if you want to go fast, but if you feel like you need a bit more grip, try the G-One Bite or Ultra-Bite tires, which feature larger lugs.

The Upgrades

Cane Creek eeSilk seatpost $289

When you need just a bit of cushion, the 295-gram eeSilk gives you 20 mm of compliance to keep you fresh. Choose from five elastomers to control the spring rate. The eeSilk supports riders up to 330 pounds and adds just a bit of smoothness to your gravel bike.

Spurcycle Hip Pack $135

Hip packs are a dime a dozen. Hip packs made from Dyneema fabric for the ultimate in durability that weigh just 250 grams are far less common. Spurcycle’s Hip Pack offers plenty of storage space, and is made in the USA.

Wahoo ELEMNT BOLT $250

We’ve tested a lot of GPS units and this is a VeloNews favorite. It’s compact, intuitive, and easy to read. The navigation features are everything you need for the road, trail, and gravel in between. The screens are easily customizable so you see just what you need, when you need it. And it touts up to 15 hours of battery life.

The Splurges

CeramicSpeed OSPW X for SRAM Eagle eTap AXS $549 | $649 for coated bearings

Gravel has grown from misfit segment to racer’s delight. You can tell because CeramicSpeed now has an oversize pulley wheel system for SRAM’s Eagle eTap AXS system. It reduces drivetrain friction so you can keep up with the fast crew at your next gravel race. The narrow-wide tooth profiles also help improve chain retention.

Evil Bikes Chamois Hagar $5,900

The Chamois Hagar takes the rock ’n’ roll attitude from the mountain bike world and combines it with the speed and pedaling position of an aggressive road bike. The result? A unique ride that’s a whole lot of fun. A slack 66.67-degree head tube angle makes for a super-stable ride at high speeds. Throw in a dropper post for a low center of gravity and you’ll be rocketing descents faster than ever before.

Get your VeloNews 2020 Gear Issue now.