Silca launches 3D-printed metal computer mounts

Weighing in between 27.5 and 38g depending on the model, the new Mensola is lighter and stronger than any computer mount on the market, says Silca CEO Josh Poertner.

Using all titanium hardware, the Silca Mensola is 3D printed with 6Al/4v titanium and works with all Garmin and Wahoo computers.

Price? $175.

“There is nothing more exciting right now than 3D printing,” said Poertner, the former Zipp technical director who took over the Italian Silca brand in 2013.

Silca bought a 3D printer last year. One mount takes three days to print. The Mensola is Silca’s first 3D-printed product.

“This is the future of everything. And 3D printing has a unique environmental story, as there is no excess material waste,” Poertner said. “Also, I want to make beautiful products that last forever, and I want to make it for you, for your bike.”

“Because there is no tooling involved or material stock size limits, we don’t have to start with a block of something, then whittle away, and figure out what to do with the scrap,” he said of the environmental benefits. ” With 3D, we start with something and grow it.”

The Mensola attaches to the bike with two stem bolts. This is the design used by the F3 Form Mount. Poertner is not claiming to have invented this style of mount.

“We didn’t invent the computer mount or an accessory that shares the stem bolt holes,” he said.”But what 3D [printing] allows us to do is make a dozen designs for all the different stem brands. We can make these parts pretty much in any geometry to order.”

Silca is working on mount designs for integrated bar/stem cockpits.

The Mensola mounts are on sale now. Each one works with either Garmin or Wahoo by rotating the attachment puck 90 degrees, which is held in place to the body of the mount with a single bolt.

While this is Silca’s first commercial 3D-printed product, it’s not the first thing the company has 3D printed; a few pros at the Giro d’Italia right now are using 3D-printed derailleur hangers.

“There is not a single team in the WorldTour that runs stock hanger mounts from the manufacturer,” Poertner said. “We saw an opportunity to help fix that problem. For one thing, we were five times stiffer than the stock mounts, and lighter, too.”