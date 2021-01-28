Salsa Vaya: Steel is still real in 2021

Salsa is doubling down on its commitment steel with the Vaya.

According to Salsa, the Vaya is designed to handle paved surfaces as well as dirt and light gravel with geometry that promises to offer a smooth and stable ride when loaded, on smooth and rough roads alike.

A year ago, Salsa introduced the singlespeed Stormchaser, just ahead of The Mid South, with its peanut-butter-like mud. While the Vaya does not have quite the same clearance for mud as its singlespeed cousin, it can do tire widths up to 700 x 45mm tires. For those inclined to ride with fenders, maximum tire clearance is suggested at 38mm.

Related:

The Salsa Vaya has a distinctive, understated headbadge. And below it, clearance for 45mm tires. Photo: Courtesy Salsa Cycles

Salsa used triple-butted CroMoly tubes for the six frame sizes available: 49.5cm, 52cm, 54cm, 55cm, 57cm, and 59.5cm.

Every Vaya is equipped with a Waxwing carbon fork bonded to an aluminum steerer tube. The fork has Three-Pack mounts and mid-blade mounts, as well as offering internal routing for dynamo hub wiring. The fork spacing accommodates 12 x 100 thru-axle.

Salsa Vaya Waxwing fork has multiple mounting points. Photo: Courtesy Salsa Cycles

So many accessory mounting points in the triple-butted CroMoly steel frame. Photo: Courtesy Salsa Cycles

Behind the fork, the Vaya frame has detailing like full-length cable housing guides, two bottle mounts inside the main triangle and an accessory mount on the underside of the down tube, and also mounts that are compatible with Salsa’s Wanderlust rear rack.

2021 Salsa Vaya geometry

The 2021 Salsa Vaya. Photo: Courtesy Salsa Cycles

The 2021 Salsa Vaya with Shimano GRX 600 sells for $2,499. A Salsa Vaya frameset is available for $1,099.