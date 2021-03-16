Wahoo simplifies, rebrands Speedplay line; adds power meter

Wahoo Fitness has relaunched the Speedplay line it purchased, with a far reduced number of models and a power-meter offering in the works.

Four models are available now: the Nano, Aero, Comp, and Zero.

Available this summer, the Wahoo Speedplay Powerlink Pro pedals will feature a power meter in the pedal spindle — similar to offerings from Garmin and Favero — while also keeping true to Speedplay’s minimalist form factor. More details are not yet available.

Now owned by and branded Wahoo — the same Wahoo that makes the Kickr line of trainers and Elemnt GPS units — the Speedplay pedals are recognizable for their minimal, round appearance and are now available with a variety of spindle materials and bearing options, as well as cleats that allow for standard feel, as well as a version that’s relatively easier to clip in and out of while pedaling.

For the weight watchers, the Speedplay Nano with a titanium spindle is claimed to tip the scales at just 86g per pedal. This premier model costs $449.

The $299 Speedplay Zero has a stainless steel spindle and is available with several different spindle lengths. Each Zero pedal weighs 111g.

The $149 Speedplay Comp has a chromoly spindle, and weighs 116g.

If you want the most aerodynamic option, the Speedplay Aero with a stainless steel spindle and pedal body that allows entry on only one side of the pedal (the other Speedplay models allow you to attach to either side of the pedal body) is the cleanest way to go. These pedals are claimed to weigh 112g each and cost $279.

Speedplay cleats and hardware add another 70g or so to each system on each side.

Wahoo Speedplay still allows for entry on either side of the pedal body for all but the Aero option. Photo: Wahoo Sports

And to keep you connected, Speedplay offers two different cleat options — the standard tension and an easier tension. Either of these cleats is compatible with older models of Speedplay pedals. The adjustable float feature is available for all cleat options, between 0 and 15 degrees.

Other changes to the Speedplay lineup include four spindle lengths now available for the Zero (Q-factors of 53mm, 56mm, 59mm, and 65mm), and the move from 15mm wrench “flats” to a hex opening at the base of the spindle.