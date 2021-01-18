Vision rolls out Team Course disc brake wheels for the price-conscious

Zipp and Enve introduced carbon rim wheelsets in 2020 that were aimed at the price-conscious rider, and now the sibling company of FSA components also offers carbon wheels without the premium, four-digit price tag.

The three new additions to the Vision wheel lineup range between $881 and $996.

While the Vision Team Course disc brake wheels might not be exactly the same model as those under the Cannondale bikes of the EF Education-Nippo riders, they do promise value and performance.

Vision indicates that some technical elements trickle down from pricier wheels, but the Vision TC wheels were developed on their own through dedicated computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and wind tunnel testing, as well as incorporating feedback from pros.

Illustration: Courtesy Vision

The new wheels are available in three depths: 55mm, 40mm, and 30mm, and the respective weights for the Vision TC disc brake wheels are claimed to be 1,750g/set, 1,650g/set, and 1,550g/set.

All three have 19mm internal rim widths.

All Vision TC wheels are hand-built and available with SRAM TA-12 and X-12 drivers, or Shimano 11 speed drivers on a hub with a center-lock rotor mount.

The Vision TC 30 — for gravel or paved riding — has a depth of 30mm and an external width of 26mm. Photo: Courtesy Vision

All three wheelsets are tubeless-ready and are available now.