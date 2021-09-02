Video: Taiwanese cyclist mounts jet engine to road bike, hits 82 mph

Here’s one way to win Strava KOMs.

In today’s bike news that’s too weird not to share, a cyclist in Taiwan has become an internet sensation after mounting a small jet engine to his road bicycle and then filming himself riding the bizarre contraption.

According to the Taiwan News, a 37-year-old Taiwanese man with the surname Wang purchased a small jet engine designed for a radio-controlled airplane, and then worked with a university professor to mount the engine to his bike

Note: VeloNews does not advise readers to follow in Wang’s footsteps. Repeat: Do Not Try This At Home, At Work, Or Anywhere Else.

The man then took his road bike for a test ride in the city of Tainan, and reportedly hit a maximum speed of 133 kph (82mph). His custom bike included a small bottle to hold the rocket fuel, but due to the engine’s fuel needs, the engine could only run for 30 seconds. The man posted the video of his ride on Facebook, where it was quickly disseminated.

The man reportedly spent approximately 330,000 yuan ($11,900) to build his contraption.

According to the news site UDM, the man’s experimental ride violated multiple road and traffic regulations in the city of Tainan. According to Taiwan News, Wang said he did not realize his experimental ride was illegal until police visited him at home.

Per various reports, the man has removed the engine from the bicycle.