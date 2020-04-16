Velocio Women’s Recon Thermal Long Sleeve jersey review

Unpredictable weather makes clothing choice challenging. The Velocio Recon Thermal Long Sleeve jersey is the perfect antidote to days when the weather can't make up its mind. The jersey is a great stand-alone piece or base layer, and most importantly, it dried quickly and remained odor-free even when I heated up on the inside.

Spring riding

April in the American west means two things: gorgeous weather and not-so-gorgeous weather. A 75-degree day can dissolve into a spring snowstorm within 24 hours, and sometimes the forecast calls for a high that never happens. In Colorado, the sun usually cures all, so even when temperatures vary from the low-40s to the mid-60s, you can get out and ride. On all of those days, and the ones in between, I’ve found myself wearing the exact same thing with a few weather-appropriate modifications. The Velocio Recon Thermal Long Sleeve jersey has been warm enough to keep the chill out on the cooler days and also breathes so well that I can keep it on even as I get warm and sweaty.

The perfect layer for unpredictable weather.

How it works

We know that wool is king in terms of wicking and warming and working when wet, but used alone, it has its downsides. One, it’s susceptible to holes and tears. Two, it’s not particularly breathable. Three, it can be hard to achieve a highly technical look and feel with wool alone. The Recon Thermal Long Sleeve addresses these shortcomings by blending fine Merino wool with polyamide for a softer feel as well as durability and strength, and with polyester for its moisture-wicking properties. The result of this mash-up is a piece that feels good on, moves well with the body, and works with almost any kind of weather.

Zipper pockets are becoming the gold standard in cycling jerseys.

Whatever the weather

My favorite pairing of the Recon Thermal Long Sleeve was with the brand’s Modal Tee, another highly breathable layer. Since I found the Recon’s fit to be on the snug side, I learned that I couldn’t get away with much in terms of baselayers. Because the top is so soft and does such a good job at keeping moisture at bay, it didn’t feel completely necessary to wear something underneath.

In this way, it really does function like a thermal-weight jersey. During one full-day gravel ride when the temps were forecasted to be in the mid-50s, the sun never crept out from behind the clouds, and I was glad to have brought along a light wind jacket to wear over the Recon. The combination worked well, and I never had the feeling of being drenched inside of my jacket. When I stopped for tacos halfway through the ride, I took off my wind layer while I ate, and the Recon dried while still on my body.

Velocio knows

The New Hampshire-based brand has quickly become a leader in the world of good-looking cycling apparel that functions at the highest level. The Recon Thermal Long Sleeve is a testament to that point. However, the brand is also sharpening its focus further into the future with a firm commitment to marrying competent gear with sustainability.

The 2020 line features products made with recycled fabrics, as well as those with a high content of natural fibers. We’ll be reviewing more of those products throughout the year. My favorite example of their action items that minimize impact on the planet? Instead of using plastic bags for each item in my shipment, Velocio tucked them into compostable ones.