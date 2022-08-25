Trek recall: 2022 Speed Concept SLR, 2021-2022 Emonda SLR, and Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stem

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Trek announced a voluntary recall today of the following products: the 2022 Trek Speed Concept SLR, the 2021-2022 Emonda SLR, and the aftermarket Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C one piece handlebar/stem.

The following models are impacted:

All 2022 Speed Concept SLR bicycles, including Project One and stock bicycles in any colorway

All 2021 and 2022 Emonda SLR bicycles, including Project One and stock bicycles in any colorway

All aftermarket Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebars/stems

If you own any of these, stop riding it and contact a local Trek dealer about a free component replacement.

The recall is related to the cockpit on each model. Trek says the carbon base bar of the 2022 Speed Concept SLR as well as the Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stem, which is included on the 2021-2022 Emonda SLR, can crack if overloaded.

It doesn’t take much imagination to realize the potential consequences of having any part of the cockpit break while riding.

Trek is offering the following remedies:

The Speed Concept already has a permanent fix. Anyone with that bike will get a new base bar, as well as fresh bar tape and installation, all free of charge.

The Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stem does not have a replacement component yet, so Trek will replace it in the interim with a separate stem and handlebar, rather than a one-piece component. When the updated one-piece bar/stem becomes available, Trek will notify customers and install it for free, and affected riders will also get to keep the individual handlebar and stem from the interim fix.

Beyond safety, there’s another reason to bring in your bike to get fixed: $100 in-store credit toward any Trek or Bontrager merchandise. The credit is valid through 2022.

You can read the full message from Trek here.