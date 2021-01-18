Tom Boonen, a star of Belgian cycling from 2005 until his retirement in 2017, has reappeared in the cycling world in a partnership with the clothing company La Passione.

La Passione, a consumer-direct Italian cycling clothing brand, was created by Giuliano Ragazzi and Yurika Marchetti in 2015.

Boonen is now the global brand ambassador for the brand. Boonen burst onto the global cycling scene in 2002 with a third-place finish at Paris-Roubaix while riding in support of American George Hincapie on U.S. Postal Service. In 2005, Boonen won the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and the world championships. He would go on to win Roubaix three more times and Flanders twice more.

“It is pretty well-known that the name of the company we founded refers to my innate passion for cycling, road races and one-day classics especially,” Giuliano Ragazzi, La Passione CEO said in a release. “Tom has always represented the essence of these races to me. I am definitely his fan and I strongly wanted to make him part of our business journey. His explosive and straightforward aptitude is perfect to represent our brand that, from its very beginning, has aimed to have a direct and authentic relationship with the consumers, just like Tom has with his fans.”

In the last few years, Boonen has been racing cars.

“I like to be challenged on unfamiliar terrains, and this is definitely a new adventure for me,” Boonen said. “I’m glad to start cooperating with a brand such as La Passione that approaches the market in a totally innovative and direct way. The clothes for a rider are like a second skin: they need to be technical, comfortable, and to have some personality. I look forward to making my contribution to the La Passione team, which is always committed to research and develop performing and outstanding products.”