Why the Bontrager Velocis MIPS is one of Dan’s favorite helmets

Seasons owned: 3

Countries visited: 11

Vanity Rating: 10/10

Price: $210

The Velocis MIPS was one of the first helmets to incorporate a Boa dial into its fit system, and the benefits of that partnership are apparent every time I wear this helmet. The Boa laces all but disappear around my head, and the harness itself snugs up comfortably with no pinch points.

More importantly, the Velocis MIPS is bright red. I sure do love red.

Okay, maybe that’s not as important as the ample venting, which makes the Velocis plenty cool even on hot days and slow climbs. And I suppose the aerodynamic shaping is also more important, as it’s combined with all that venting to create a helmet that’s aerodynamically beneficial and totally wearable at the same time.

That hot-rod red, though.

Which is, of course, not as important as the MIPS system that addresses rotational forces in the event of an impact, or the fact that the MIPS liner is sparse enough that it doesn’t hinder ventilation, nor does it pinch my hair like some of the original versions of MIPS did.

Bontrager has updated its impressive line of road helmets since the Velocis MIPS hit the market in 2017 — the company’s Wavecel material replaces MIPS and offers both impact protection and rotational force “shearing.” While these nifty new helmets sure are impressive, I still love my Velocis MIPS for its sleek styling, great venting, light weight, and aero shaping.

Notably, the overall shape of the Velocis MIPS is pretty pared down, given that many helmets that incorporate MIPS tend to bulk outward to make room inside for this special liner. Not so with the Velocis; it looks low-profile and feels light and svelte.

And it’s so, so very red.

As it turns out, the Velocis MIPS also comes in an under-the-radar black, or hi-viz yellow to give you a bit more visibility on the road. So if your vanity isn’t driving your purchasing decision, there are options for you beyond the super-cool red that matches the Trek-Segafredo team colors.

That’s all packed into a top-of-the-line helmet that’s significantly less expensive than many of its high-end competitors. There are newer options out there with the most current technologies you can buy, and those are certainly worth a look. But my Velocis MIPS remains my go-to lid as time marches on.