The Cannondale SuperSix EVO goes on a diet with the limited edition Leichtbau frameset

The Cannondale SuperSix EVO is getting a refresh. The all-around road frameset has been reworked to create a new Leichtbau edition, which, as anyone who speaks a little German could tell you, means lightweight.

The limited edition frameset shaves off 90 grams from the regular SuperSix EVO, bringing the total weight to just 750 grams for a raw carbon frame with a minimalist paint design on the front half of the bike, and complete with hardware like bottle cage screws.

The Leichtbau is 90 grams lighter than the Hi-Mod version of the frameset.

Read also

The frame coincides with Cannondale’s 50th anniversary and is something of a celebration for the brand. Only 200 Leichtbau framesets will be produced. (It’s so limited that VeloNews won’t be able to get one in to test, no matter how much we badgered). It costs $5,200, $1,000 more than the Hi-Mod version of the frameset, though still less than many other brands’ top-end road frames despite being a limited release.

Only 200 Leichtbau framesets will be produced.

Cannondale has been able to lose those 90 grams through updated carbon construction with the brand’s most advanced carbon, as well as updated CNC machined alloy parts like the rear derailleur hanger.

Otherwise, the bike features the same design elements found on the regular SuperSix EVO, the bike used for hilly and mountainous stages of WorldTour races by the EF Education teams. There are still truncated aero tubes, which the brand says are just as stiff as round tubes, but reduce drag significantly. And internal cable routing adds more aero benefits.

The Leichtbau features a limited edition design on an otherwise raw frame.

At the same time, the SuperSix EVO in all its permutations provides comfort through its SAVE dropped rear stays and the brand’s own 27 SL KNØT seatpost. Room for 30mm tires provides an additional way to reduce road buzz.

The Leichtbau will be available in sizes 51, 54, 56, and 58.

More info: Cannondale.com