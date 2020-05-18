Tech Podcast: eTap AXS versus Di2 cage match!

Aside from “what bike should I buy?”, the most common question I get from friends and readers is, “Should I go with SRAM eTap or Shimano Di2?”

On this episode of the VeloNews Tech Podcast, editorial director Ben Delaney and I answer that question once and for all, with an analysis of what each system does, the pros and cons of each, and what Ben and I would buy if we could only choose one. (We’re lucky enough that as bike testers, we don’t have to choose!)

From brake hood ergonomics and shift layout, to installation and maintenance procedures, and even braking performance and gear selection, we discuss each element of SRAM’s Red eTap AXS wireless system and Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 wired group. Which one has the better remote shift buttons? Which group has better battery life? What about SRAM’s all-new gear combinations — do they work, or are they just a watt-sucker? Ben and I tackle those questions and more in this episode.

The choice between eTap and Di2 is largely a choice between two excellent systems, which is a conundrum facing most consumers. Do you decide based on price and weight? There’s a clear winner there. How about ease of installation and maintenance? Yep, there’s a clear winner there, too. What about ergonomics? That one’s harder to choose a clear victor, as is the choice between SRAM’s updated gear ratios and Shimano’s more tried-and-true setup. The power meters? You guessed it: another tough choice between two excellent options.

How do you choose?

You listen to the VeloNews Tech Podcast, of course, and you find out whether my choice is SRAM or Shimano, and whether Ben would spend his hard-earned bucks on eTap or Di2.

