Stealthy worlds-winning Princeton CarbonWorks wheels finally launched

Unmarked versions of the Princeton CarbonWorks 7580 were ridden to world and Olympic podiums this year. Now the wheels have officially launched.

Filippo Ganna rode them to defend his title in the time trial world championships in Belgium earlier this year. Just weeks before, Rohan Dennis had the unusual front wheel under him when he rolled across the finish line, in third place, at the Tokyo Olympics. And American Amber Neben also was on the high-tech wheel when she finished in fifth at the recent Olympics.

The wheel depth, as the model name implies, varies between 75mm and 80mm. This sinusoidal-shaped varying rim depth results in stability-enhancing vortex shedding is not only for improved aerodynamics but is also claimed to improve handling in various conditions.

The sinusoidal shape of the Princeton CarbonWorks Mach 7580 wheel may offer improved handling across a range of wind conditions. (Photo: Princeton CarbonWorks)

PCW claims the wheels in their lightest configuration are only 1,461g/set (705g and 756g, front and rear respectively). The comparable Zipp 858NSW wheels claimed weights are 1,773g/set (front 838g and rear at 935g). The Zipp wheels, with similar appearance and technology, are claimed to be developed using principles of biomimicry, which may offer similar handling and stability.

The PCW rims do not have drilled spokebeds, and can be set up in a tubeless configuration without the need for rim tape. The rims, which appear to have a hooked bead for secure tire engagement, are 19mm internal width and 26.5mm external (claimed) width. Princeton CarbonWorks said the standard build uses Sapim CX-Ray Spokes secured with Sapim Securelock nipples.

The Princeton CarbonWorks Mach 7580 rims have an undrilled spoke bed, and should not need to be taped before mounting a tire. (Photo: Princeton CarbonWorks)

The CarbonWorks Mach 7580 rims have a claimed 19mm internal width, and appear to accept hook-bead tires. (Photo: Princeton CarbonWorks)

The Princeton CarbonWorks 7580 will cost between $3,000 and $3,950 depending on the selected configuration.

For comparison, the Zipp 858 NSW wheels are $4,400/set. PCW will offer the Mach 7580 as a front-wheel only option for those who want to use it for time trials.

Mach 7580 hub options include products from White Industries, TUNE, Carbon Ti, Industry 9, Chris King R45D, DT Swiss 180EXP, and the PCW house-brand Tactic Racing TR01, and disc brake or rim brake options are available with the Campy, Shimano, or SRAM XDR drivers. The wavy-looking wheels come with bags, valves, and skewers for the traditional quick-release configuration.

Tactic Racing TR01 hubs

The Tactic Racing TR01 hub has a conical engagement interface with 46 teeth. (Photo: Tactic Racing)

Tactic Racing, a spin-off of Princeton CarbonWorks, delivers an innovative engagement technology.

The Tactic TR01 hub internals ditch the traditional pawl-type internals in favor of a conical, gear-like engagement system which Tactic claims is the largest surface area of any commercially available hubs.

The freehub body has 45 teeth that lock into the hub shell using a proprietary “ConicalFace” gear. ABEC 7 ceramic bearings, with a low-friction tungsten disulfide coating, were developed for aerospace applications and adapted for use by Tactic.

The Tactic Racing TR01 hub with its proprietary ConicalFace Engagement System. (Photo: Tactic Racing)

The Tactic TR01 hub flanges are designed for 24 or 28 count straight-pull, two-cross lacing spoke configurations, and are available with Campy, Shimano, or SRAM XDR drivers.

Tactic claims the lightest configuration of their hubs weigh 64g/151g for the front and rear, respectively. This might make the Tactic TR01 hubs weigh 65g less than DT Swiss 180 EXP CL hubs.

Tactic TR01 hubs are positioned as a premium upgrade, and spin on a $1,300/set price tag.

The Tactic Racing TR01 front hub weighs just 64g (claimed) and spins on ABEC7 ceramic bearings with a tungsten disulfide coating. (Photo: Tactic Racing)