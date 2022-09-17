Shimano reveals new S-Phyre RC903 road shoe ahead of road world championships

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Shimano’s top of the line S-Phyre road shoe is getting a refresh. Compared to its predecessor, the RC902, the new S-Phyre RC903 is more comfortable and lighter, with a refined profile says Shimano.

To create the new shoe, Shimano examined foot shapes and pedal strokes to determine how pressure is applied throughout a pedal stroke, in the process identifying distinct zones of differing pressure applied across a shoe. Shimano then used this information to keep power transfer high, while increasing comfort.

Additional changes to the shoe fit include a new heel cup to help keep the foot planted as well as an updated toe box shape.

To secure the shoe, Shimano has turned to the latest generation Boa Li2 dials laced up with a new crossover lacing pattern.

The new S-Phyre RC903 shoe is lighter and more comfortable says Shimano.

The shoes also feature a microfiber leather upper which Shimano says is both breathable and helps contribute to the low overall weight. A size 42 shoe weighs 225 grams.

Women’s version

As part of the redesign, Shimano has also created a women’s specific version with a different last, the RC903W, that has a lower volume and narrower fit. Otherwise it shares the same features as the non-women’s version. It only comes in a single white color option exclusive to the that version.

Pricing and availability

The shoe will be available shortly after road worlds, where Mathieu van der Poel, Romain Bardet, and Lorena Wiebes will be among the riders on the new shoes. Both the men’s and women’s versions will cost $450.

Sizes and colors

Weight: 225g (size 42)

Men’s Colors: White, Blue, Red, Black

Men’s Sizes: 40-48 (half sizes available 40-46.5)

Wide Sizes: 40-46

Women’s Colors: White

Women’s Sizes: 36-44 full sizes