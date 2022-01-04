SD Worx show off 2022 Specialized Tarmac SL7

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

SD Worx pulled the wraps off of the 2022 Specialized Tarmac SL7 team bikes Tuesday.

The same colors that emblazoned the team kit — and caught the attention of the UCI — were on display at SD Worx team camp in late December.

Also read: UCI forces Andy Schleck women’s team to change kit after three other squads unveil similar looks

Specialized is also the apparel partner for the Dutch-registered UCI Women’s WorldTeam.

SRAM continues as the component partner with the squad, and sibling company Zipp will continue to issue the team’s wheels and cockpit components. Tacx will provide trainers, water bottles, and bottle cages, and its parent company Garmin will supply GPS units and wearable devices.

While the paint that emblazons the 2022 bikes is updated for 2022, the bike configurations remain mostly the same as the previous season, with premium Zipp wheels, top-flight wireless SRAM AXS Red eTap drivetrains, and Specialized 3D-printed saddles.

The 2022 Specialized Tarmac SL7 with SD Worx colors. (Photo: Courtesy SD Worx)

Mechanics rejoice: the 2022 Specialized Tarmac SL7 with SD Worx colors does not feature a fully integrated cockpit with flattened, aerodynamic bars. (Photo: Courtesy SD Worx)

SD Worx will again race Specialized Tarmac SL7 with Zipp wheels and SRAM drivetrains. (Photo: Courtesy SD Worx)

Late in the summer of 2021, South African climbing specialist and 2021 UCI esports world cycling champion Ashleigh Moolman Pasio showed off of the Specialized Tarmac SL7 presented to her, commemorating her winning the inaugural “Zwift worlds.”

Specialized also presented the UCI men’s World Tour Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl with updated bikes for the 2022 season on Tuesday, January 4.