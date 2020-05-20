Scott Addict RC Pro road bike review

The Addict RC Pro does a lot of things well, which means it will accommodate a lot of different types of riders. But it does not seem to excel in one specific category, largely because it feels like a mix of endurance, all-around, and aero bikes. That said, it's probably the bike most everyday riders need. Unless you're a highly-specialized type of rider, the Addict RC Pro is a lot of fun to ride.

The last time I rode Scott’s Addict, it was a completely different bike. In 2019 the Addict had already started showing signs of a redesign, with aero tube shapes starting to creep in and wider wheels and tires coming as standard equipment. For 2020, the Addict looks more like Scott’s aero bike, the Foil, than it does like the Addict of just last year. But the ride is very distinct from the Foil — and from the last version of the Addict. The Addict RC Pro road bike feels like a fast and capable bike, but it also feels as though it needs to do a bit more soul-searching to decide what category it belongs in.

Addict build and spec

The Addict I tested comes with a top of the line build: Shimano Dura-Ace mechanical 11-speed drivetrain with hydraulic disc brakes, and Syncros carbon components throughout. I was a bit surprised to see mechanical shifting on a bike that costs $7,000; there’s nothing at all wrong with Shimano’s Dura-Ace mechanical groupset by any stretch, but at this price range, I would have expected Di2 shifting. That said, the mechanical group performed admirably, and it was actually kind of refreshing to be back on cable-actuated shifters again.

I have mixed feelings about much of the Syncros componentry. The seatpost was fine, and the Syncros Belcarra saddle was actually surprisingly comfortable. But the handlebar struck me as over-engineered, with inward bends toward the stem that put my wrists at odd angles when in the top position.

The cover that slides over the stem once you’ve got it straightened and adjusted feels chintzy, like it might fall off at any moment. It certainly doesn’t look like it belongs on a high-end bike. I think there’s room for improvement here, even if it’s just to improve the Addict’s aesthetics and high-end feel. Functionally, the cover seems to work fine and didn’t fall off at any moment, so perhaps I’m being a bit precious here.

The Syncros Capital 1.0 35 Disc wheels offer plenty of width for those looking to capitalize on the wider-is-better trend. But I actually found that, when paired with the Schwalbe One 700x28c tires, the combination felt far too wide. I was actually surprised to learn that these tires weren’t more in the range of 700x32c, and with digital calipers, they actually measure 30mm wide.

That said, if you’ll be heading out on any gravel roads with your Addict, the tire/rim combo won’t be a bother, and it’s hard to fault Scott for going super wide here, as it seems to be the future of road bikes anyway. The big tires did contribute to a sluggish steering feel, though (more on that in a moment), so I would likely swap out the tires for something a touch narrower if I was going to be spending all of my time strictly on pavement.

Finally, the frame, simply stated, looks rad. The Addict gets a sparkly purple finish that changes color slightly depending on the light, and it looks super cool, especially contrasted with the yellow Scott logo.

Handling and versatility

I had expected the Addict to trend toward the ultra-responsive end of the steering spectrum, given that it’s positioned as Scott’s all-rounder and climber bike. In that sense, I was completely surprised to find that the handling feels more like that of an endurance bike: very stable, in need of some muscling in tight turns.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. The high-end all-around market is certainly flooded with bikes that turn quickly with the slightest input on the controls. The Addict isn’t like that, and that’s just fine for certain riders. I actually found it to be rather confidence-inspiring on climbs, in fact, when I was out of the saddle and forward over the bars. The front wheel never escaped my control, no matter how sloppy my upper body movements got (and they can get awfully sloppy when I’m tired near the top of a climb).

While the Addict never really felt like Scott’s aero bike, the Foil, it certainly did have its moments when it felt like the Addict could more properly be categorized as an aero bike, or even an endurance bike. In fact, the latter category might be most appropriate: The Addict would certainly be a comfortable choice for an all-day grind, it could easily take on dirt roads with its wide tires and rims, and it can even get you rolling at high speeds for your race needs. So in essence, the Addict may not be the most ultra-responsive all-rounder out there, but it might very well be one of the most versatile.

Addict final verdict

The Addict seems to be trying to accomplish a lot of goals: comfort, aerodynamics, all-around capabilities, and a swanky build to appeal to high-end racers. That’s a tall order to fill, and while the Addict certainly is a versatile bike, I think it could stand to refine its intentions. If it’s an all-around or climber bike, I would have preferred slightly more responsive steering. If it’s an aero bike, then go all-in on aero (though the Foil already exists, so no need for that). If it’s an endurance bike, I would probably dispense with the integrated cockpit in favor of more adjustability.

As it is, the Addict is a very good bike for many different situations, but I’m not exactly sure in which it would be the best bike. If that’s what you’re after — a fast, top of the line bike that can take you anywhere — then the Addict is worth a look. If you’ll be navigating tight pelotons and descending sharp switchbacks at high speeds, the Addict probably won’t be your tool of choice.