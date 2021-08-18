Review: Hunt 60 Limitless Aero Disc wheels

The Hunt 60 Limitless Aero wheels are a good value for mid-depth carbon wheels. While they are not as lightweight as climbing wheels, they respond well to acceleration and offer a smooth ride with good handling in all but blustery conditions.

The Hunt 60 Limitless Aero comes with CeramicSpeed bearings and mid-depth carbon rims laced with airfoil spokes at a competitive price. They feel fast and are fun to ride in nearly all conditions.

The Hunt Limitless 60 Aero disc wheels do not have a stratospheric price and offer the aerodynamic benefits of much pricier wheels. At $2,119, these wheels are close in price to the second-tier Enve Foundation and Zipp S Series wheels. The top-flight wheels from Zipp and Enve cost twice as much as the Hunt wheels, but also offer additional drag-reducing features, and weigh less.

Addressing the weight-conscious riders: The Hunt Limitless 60 Aero disc wheels are not designed to be ultra-lightweight climbing wheels at nearly 1,800g/set. These wheels are purpose-designed for time trials, crit racing, and fast fun rides.

Compared to other rims of similar depth, the Hunt 60 Limitless Aero wheels feel a touch harder to control in gusts. But to be fair, my recent deep-rim tests have been on PrincetonCarbon and Zipp wheels that cost two and three times as much. But when comparing the quality of the ride — how stiff, smooth, and responsive the wheels feel — the Hunt wheels feel more lively compared to Enve wheels of similar depth.

The Hunt 60 Limitless Aero wheels perform well in nearly all conditions. Photo: Greg Kaplan

Firm but smooth ride

The Hunt Limitless 60 Aero disc wheels offer a firm ride. With so much carbon in these wheels, road feedback is lively, and this is noticeable compared to wheels with a shallower profile. The Hunt wheels are laced with Pillar Elliptical Wing spokes, which may reduce drag but can’t be discerned without wind tunnel testing.

When leaning into and out of corners, jumping out of the saddle for accelerations, or trying to wrench myself over the crest of a steep climb, these wheels fell firm. They are easy to control on still to moderately windy days.

On gusty days, though, I noticed some wind-influenced steering. The effect was greater on a Trek Madone aero bike than a Cannondale SuperSix Evo. Whether the difference was due to slightly different geometry or due to differences in the design of each bike warrants more investigation and riding. But in any event, the Hunt 60 Limitless Aero wheels notably improved the handling of the Cannondale over its Knot 45 wheels, in nearly all conditions.

The Hunt 60 Limitless Aero wheels are a lot of fun to ride when wrapped in a Conti 5000 GP tire and mounted to a Cannondale SuperSix Evo. Photo: Greg Kaplan

Tight tires

The Hunt Limitless 60 Aero wheels arrive tubeless-ready: Rim tape is installed and valves long enough to extend through the rim and provide plenty of purchase for a pump are provided. Hunt indicates that tires between 23mm and 50mm width can be used, but the wheels are optimized to be used with tires measuring between 25mm and 28mm.

The Hunt 60 Limitless Aero wheels are tubeless-ready, and also accept standard hook-bead clincher tires. Photo: Greg Kaplan

The Hunt 60 Limitless Aero rims are 34.4mm at the widest point. Wider is faster and also accommodates tire widths up to 50mm, which can also mean enhanced comfort. Photo: Greg Kaplan

The Hunt 60 Limitless Aero wide rims are wide — 34.4mm externally and 21.4mm internally — which can make mounting some brands of tires with tubes a chore. Continental Grand Prix 5000 tires, for instance, were particularly difficult to get on and off the wheels. Swearing was involved. Sets of 32mm Cadex and 26mm Schwalbe tubeless tires were much easier to get on the rim — especially the greater-volume tires — but still required some patience.

These wheels arrive as a tubeless-ready setup out of the box and I’d go far as to say tubeless tires are recommended ahead of a traditional, tubed clincher setup.

Get pumped

Hunt recommends maximum inflation pressures according to tire widths:

• 25mm – 28mm: 100psi

• 30mm – 32mm: 70psi

• 35mm – 45mm: 45psi

• 45mm – 50mm: 40psi

Of course, tire pressure is also based on rider weight, intended use, quality of expected road surface, available room in a specific frame, and more. I use nothing close to the recommended maximum for rim (or tire) inflation pressures when using the Hunt 60 Limitless with 26mm tires. When road riding, 65psi is great for me when running these wheels as a tubeless setup, while 80-82psi feels spot-on when using latex tubes.

Wide is fast, they say, and the Hunt 60 Limitless Aero wheels are plenty wide, at 31mm external width. Photo: Greg Kaplan

Drivetrain options

The Hunt 60 Limitless Aero wheels with a SRAM XDR driver installed. Photo: Greg Kaplan

Slapping centerlock brake rotors on is no big deal. Neither is swapping between a Shimano or SRAM XDR driver on the rear hub. I do not frequently swap wheels between drivetrains with different gearing, but doing so with the Hunt Limitless 60 Aero is easy with the correct tools for the task. If you are going to be swapping drivers, note that these hubs require very little tightening of the cones to let them spin freely. If you’re a Campagnolo aficionado you can specify a Campy driver when ordering these Hunt wheels.

CeramicSpeed claims their bearings reduce drag and save watts. This wheelset is likely the least expensive aero wheel on the market with ceramic bearings. You can also get these wheels with steel bearings for $1,689.

The driver interface has 48 points of engagement, and these wheels certainly feel responsive, whether trying to accelerate at a low speed, uphill or when coming off someone’s wheel to come around them.

Verdict

The Hunt 60 Limitless Aero wheels are at the upper end of medium-depth do-it-all wheels. They feel responsive and fast in group rides, office park crits, and tests against the clock. Arriving ready to go out of the box in tubeless configuration and with CeramicSpeed bearings, they offer a good value. Just be aware that you might need some patience when mounting some tires.