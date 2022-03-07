Quinn Simmons used disposable/recyclable SRAM eTap AXS Wireless Blips at Strade Bianche

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

SRAM continues to expand its lineup of wirelessly integrated AXS products, and at Strade Bianche two Trek-Segafredo riders used new wireless satellite shifters affixed to the underside of their handlebars.

The button on the SRAM eTap AXS Wireless Blip looks quite similar to that on Shimano’s Di2 sprint shifter, but unlike the Di2 satellite shifters and SRAM’s previous Blips, this new one is fully wireless.

The Wireless Blips work like previous Blips, mimicking the shift lever buttons: the left shifts the rear derailleur into an easier gear, the right shifts the rear into a harder gear, and pressing both at the same time shifts the front derailleur.

Quinn Simmons racing Strade Bianche with SRAM eTap AXS Wireless Blips. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Notably, the new Wireless Blips feature a built-in, non-rechargeable, coin cell battery, so once they reach the end of their life you get rid of them. SRAM says you should recycle the Blips “in guidance with your local electronics recycling program.”

SRAM claims battery life will be between six and ten years for most riders.

At Strade Bianche, Trek-Segafredo’s Quinn Simmons and Edward Theuns used the Wireless Blips.

Up to six Wireless Blips can be used anywhere on the bike, but common placements are under the handlebars like on Simmons’ and Theuns’ bikes, or on the inside of the drops, in the sprint shifter position. In that latter placement, they look virtually indistinguishable from Di2 sprint shifters.

The SRAM eTap AXS Wireless Blip can be put anywhere on the bike.

The previous wired edition of the Blip featured a large, round button, similar to an elevator button. Last year SRAM launched the eTap MultiClic satellite shifters which have a smaller form factor and which plug into the shifter.

The new Wireless Blips will be available in April for $99 a pair and come with mounting brackets. Unlike other AXS components, there is no battery-life indicator light, but you can see the battery status in the SRAM AXS app, which you can also use to update your AXS drivetrain to work with the new Blips.

For other Strade Bianche gear, Trek-Segafredo press office Paolo Barbieri said the team riders were using 52/39 SRAM Red rings with 10-33 cassettes, 28mm tubeless wheels with Stan’s sealant, and Finish Line lube.