Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl roll out Specialized Tarmac SL7 with new livery for 2022

Just days after Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl unveiled the new kit for the 2022 season, the team is showing off the flagship Specialized Tarmac SL7 with new-look livery.

“I have loved riding the Specialized SL7 for the past couple of seasons and this new finish gives it a whole new dimension. The guys at Specialized always look after us throughout the year, and when they come to our camp in December, they really look at the fine details of how they can make us go faster. Our bikes are always beautifully set up and balanced and I cannot wait to get racing on my new bike,” said Vuelta a España points jersey winner Fabio Jakobsen.

Much like ‘cross racers have numbers on their bikes so they can be easily identified, roadies like Jakobsen do similarly to make mechanics’ jobs easier. (Photo: Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl)

Specialized House-brand Roval continues to provide wheels, saddles, and cockpit parts, while Tacx provides bidons and cages for Patrick Lefevere’s squad.

A 3D-printed Romin EVO with Mirror saddle from Specialized’s in-house brand, Roval, tops the Tarmac SL7. (Photo: Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl)

“Most of the bikes and equipment we make are developed hand in hand with these athletes. We help these riders perform at their best, and in turn, they help us develop the very best products. It’s a proven method for us and a close working relationship is critical to success,” said Specialized’s Scott Jackson

Shimano remains as the team’s component partner, and the 2022 Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Tarmac SL7 bikes are fitted with the Dura-Ace 9270 group. (Photo: Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl)

The Shimano Dura-Ace 9270 front derailleur sheds weight and has a smaller but more powerful servo. The new semi-wireless shifting is the fastest yet from the Japanese giant. (Photo: Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl)

Following his second consecutive world championship win, Julian Alaphilippe was presented with a Specialized Tarmac SL7 commemorating his win in Flanders.

UCI esports world cycling champion Jason Osborne — a stagiaire with Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl in 2021 following a silver medal performance in the lightweight men’s double sculls at the Tokyo Olympics — was also presented with a Tarmac with custom livery, as was women’s “Zwift worlds” winner Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of team SD Worx.