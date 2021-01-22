Qhubeka-Assos debuts 2021 kit, bikes, hints at ongoing search for co-sponsors

Qhubeka-Assos debuted its new kit and BMC bikes for the 2021 season.

While some teams have opted for attention-getting looks, Qhubeka-Assos keeps it clean and simple with its debut kit. Africa’s first-ever UCI WorldTour team has opted for a black-on-white color scheme, with its trademark insignia splashed across the jersey.

“The design is one that I’ve personally been involved in together with our partners at Assos, and we’ve paid special attention to showcasing the journey this team has been on,” said team principal Douglas Ryder. “This jersey highlights the unique story that our team has to tell and it will be worn with immense pride.”

The Qhubeka hands are prominently displayed on the back of the team kit. Photo: Courtesy Qhubeka-Assos

The team’s top sponsors logos are prominently displayed alongside images of Qhubeka hands which, according to a team statement, is “the key symbol in illustrating that bicycle beneficiaries are receiving a hand up in their lives and in so doing are able to move forward.”

The team plans for the kit to be shown off in nearly 70 races across 270 days in 2021 — health restrictions permitting — starting with the Étoile de Bessèges which is currently slated for February 3-7.

Photo: Courtesy Qhubeka-Assos

While Qhubeka may remain as a team title sponsor, a representative from Assos has indicated the search for a title co-sponsor continues. Photo: Courtesy Qhubeka-Assos

While team co-sponsor Assos has a spot on the kit, officials said they hope more sponsors could be joining the team. Assos stepped up late last year to help keep the team alive after NTT exited as title sponsor.

Roche Maier, chief of the Assos creative design center, commented that the company is searching for an additional partner to replace Assos as the title co-sponsor, but without indicating a timeframe for this endeavor.

“The idea is to keep and build upon this design and going forward simply replace the Assos second name with a bigger partner to join, fund, and secure the bicycle changes lives into an even bigger, sustainable movement for the future,” Maier said.

The team will continue the equipment relationship with BMC, meaning that the team’s apparel and bikes are coming out of Switzerland.

BMC is also partnered with AG2R-Citroën for the 2021 season.