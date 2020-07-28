Pirelli goes race-ready tubeless with P Zero Race TLR
The P Zero tubeless-ready performance-oriented tires promise low weight, control, and a modicum of puncture resistance.
Pirelli has entered the high-performance road tubeless tire game with two lightweight tires in the P Zero TLR range.
The Italian company consulted with the Mitchelton-Scott and Trek-Segafredo WorldTour teams, and received feedback from world road cycling champions Mads Pederson and Annemiek van Vleuten when developing all-weather tires for both training and racing.
Pirelli notes that the tire offers some puncture resistance, with the addition of a protective layer.
The P Zero Race TLR SL is the lightest production tire in Pirelli’s range of cycling products. This racing tire was designed with an emphasis on low rolling resistance and enhanced handling and control.
Both tires feature a 120TPI casing, and a tread that incorporates Pirelli’s SmartEVO tire compound of three different polymers. This construction may yield improved traction on wet and dry surfaces, decreased rolling resistance, and improved comfort.
The P Zero Race TLR ($79.90) is available in 700x24mm, 700x26mm, 700x28mm, and 700x30mm widths, while the Pirelli P Zero Race TLR SL ($84.90) is available in 700x24mm, 700x26mm, and 700x28mm sizes.
Pirelli has also made recommendations for optimal inflation based on tire size, rider weight, and conditions.
The P Zero Race TLR tires are available now.