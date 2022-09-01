Become a Member

Road Gear
Road Gear

Pinarello releases 9 flashy new Dogma F paint options  

The paint jobs include four vibrant colorways and join three carry-over designs from last year.

By Pinarello’s reports, there’s been no shortage of demand for the Dogma F, the Italian brand’s flagship road bike which launched a year ago. Now there are nine more reasons to get one of these coveted bikes to call your own. 

The Pinarello Dogma F will be available in nine new colors for 2023, in addition to three existing colors.

For the 2023 model year, the brand announced nine new colorways, including four vibrant “Electro” options that inject some color into the range, two new “Fade” options, and two in the “Cut” paint scheme. The current Ineos Grenadiers team bike replica paint — the team is sponsored by Pinarello — will also be available. 

Also read: Review: Pinarello Dogma F Disc

The new colorways are called Electro Violet, Electro Blue, Electro Lime, Electro Orange,  Midnight Venice, Racing Green, Summit white and Summit red.

Electro Violet

Electro Blue.

Electro Lime
Electro Orange

Those nine new paint options join three carryover options from 2022: Onyx BOB, Crystal White, and Midnight Blue.

If you have your eye on any of the current frame colors that aren’t carrying over — Glory Blue, Eruption Red, and Plutonium Flash — be sure to start calling around to Pinarello dealers now before they’re gone.

Midnight Venice
Racing Green
Summit white
Summit red

The Dogma F is Pinarello’s top-end road bike, raced on every kind of stage in the WorldTour from mountains to flats to even victory at Paris-Roubaix this year under Dylan van Baarle. It also has a $14,500 price tag to match, so you may as well get exactly the color you want.

More info: Pinarello.com

