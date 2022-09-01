Pinarello releases 9 flashy new Dogma F paint options  

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

By Pinarello’s reports, there’s been no shortage of demand for the Dogma F, the Italian brand’s flagship road bike which launched a year ago. Now there are nine more reasons to get one of these coveted bikes to call your own.

For the 2023 model year, the brand announced nine new colorways, including four vibrant “Electro” options that inject some color into the range, two new “Fade” options, and two in the “Cut” paint scheme. The current Ineos Grenadiers team bike replica paint — the team is sponsored by Pinarello — will also be available.

The new colorways are called Electro Violet, Electro Blue, Electro Lime, Electro Orange, Midnight Venice, Racing Green, Summit white and Summit red.

Those nine new paint options join three carryover options from 2022: Onyx BOB, Crystal White, and Midnight Blue.

If you have your eye on any of the current frame colors that aren’t carrying over — Glory Blue, Eruption Red, and Plutonium Flash — be sure to start calling around to Pinarello dealers now before they’re gone.

Midnight Venice

Racing Green

Summit white

Summit red

The Dogma F is Pinarello’s top-end road bike, raced on every kind of stage in the WorldTour from mountains to flats to even victory at Paris-Roubaix this year under Dylan van Baarle. It also has a $14,500 price tag to match, so you may as well get exactly the color you want.

More info: Pinarello.com