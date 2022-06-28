Become a Member

Peter Sagan goes tie-dye with his 100% shades for Tour de France

Sagan’s annual limited edition sunglass collection remixes his TotalEnergies team colors.

Is it the Summer of Love or the 2022 Tour de France?

By the looks of his latest limited edition 100% sunglasses collection, a trio of tie-dye models, Peter Sagan might be taking a detour through Freetown Christiania in Copenhagen when the 109th edition of the Tour de France kicks off with a time trial through the Danish capital Friday.

The collection features tie-dye frames inspired by the colors of Sagan’s TotalEnergies team, a loud mix of blue, purple, pink, green, with even a touch of green and yellow thrown into the mix.

Triple layer purple mirrored lenses complete the package, resulting in a final product that stands apart from Sagan’s previous collaborations with 100% since coming on board as a sponsored athlete five years ago.

The 2022 Peter Sagan limited edition Speedcraft

The frame design and lens combination is available in three different models: the S3 featuring large coverage; the lower-profile shield lens of the S2; and the Speedcraft with a cylindrical lens.

The 2022 Peter Sagan limited edition S3.
The 2022 Peter Sagan limited edition S2.

As with 100%’s other shades, the limited edition sunglasses feature 100% UV protection, lens treatments to repel water, dirt and, oil, and rubberized touch points that get grippier with sweat.

Each model comes with special tie-dye packaging and a matching microfiber pouch to store and clean the shades.

All three models retail for $200 and are available now as a limited release.

