Peter Sagan goes tie-dye with his 100% shades for Tour de France

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Is it the Summer of Love or the 2022 Tour de France?

By the looks of his latest limited edition 100% sunglasses collection, a trio of tie-dye models, Peter Sagan might be taking a detour through Freetown Christiania in Copenhagen when the 109th edition of the Tour de France kicks off with a time trial through the Danish capital Friday.

The collection features tie-dye frames inspired by the colors of Sagan’s TotalEnergies team, a loud mix of blue, purple, pink, green, with even a touch of green and yellow thrown into the mix.

Triple layer purple mirrored lenses complete the package, resulting in a final product that stands apart from Sagan’s previous collaborations with 100% since coming on board as a sponsored athlete five years ago.

The 2022 Peter Sagan limited edition Speedcraft

The frame design and lens combination is available in three different models: the S3 featuring large coverage; the lower-profile shield lens of the S2; and the Speedcraft with a cylindrical lens.

The 2022 Peter Sagan limited edition S2.

As with 100%’s other shades, the limited edition sunglasses feature 100% UV protection, lens treatments to repel water, dirt and, oil, and rubberized touch points that get grippier with sweat.

Each model comes with special tie-dye packaging and a matching microfiber pouch to store and clean the shades.

All three models retail for $200 and are available now as a limited release.