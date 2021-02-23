New POC Ventral Lite helmet weighs a claimed 180g

POC has a new road helmet, the Ventral Lite, which weighs a claimed 180g in size small in the CE version. It’s a refined version of the Ventral lid EF Education-Nippo riders have been racing in.

The Ventral Lite is the lightest road helmet ever from the Swedish brand, which always puts a heavy emphasis on rider safety, whether in protective gear or hi-vis clothing.

“We introduced ourselves to the cycling world in 2014 with the Octal. Our objective then was to bring our safety mission and performance together in a lightweight helmet,” said Oscar Huss, POC’s head of product. “Riders who are focused on climbing or ride in hotter conditions are extremely conscious about weight, ventilation and comfort, which is where the Ventral Lite, our lightest-ever helmet will excel.”

The Ventral Lite has a lower-density EPS liner with a higher density shell, and a new lightweight adjustment system.

“We strongly believe that the safest helmet is one you choose to wear, one which you always look forward to wearing,” Huss said.

The CPSC version, which is what will be sold in the US, weighs 220g for a small up to 270g for a large.

POC is selling the Ventral Lite for $275.

You can watch for the Ventral Lite worn by EF Education-Nippo riders at Paris-Nice in March.