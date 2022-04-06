New 3D-printed saddle from Fizik – the Argo Adaptive

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Fizik is bringing its 3D-printed ‘digital padding’ that it launched with the Antares to the Argo model with the new Argo Adaptive.

With 3D printing, Fizik can tune the padding across the saddle to match what the Italian company has learned through doing saddle pressure mapping underneath riders. Fizik claims the saddle also has a shape “optimized for varying postures and sit bone positions.”

The short-nose Argo saddle was originally created with bike-fit professional Phil Burt. Like the Specialized Power and other short-nose models, the Argo lets riders rotate their hips forward for a more aggressive or aerodynamic position while unduly putting pressure on soft tissue between the legs.

The Argo Adaptive will be available at the end of the month in two models and in two widths (140 and 150mm). The carbon-rail Argo Adaptive R1 will be $299 and weigh between 190 and 196g, depending on the width. The alloy-rail Argo Adaptive R3 will be $259 and weigh between 224 and 230g.

For reference, the S-Works Romin EVO with Mirror is a 3d-printed, short-nose saddle that is also 190g — and $450.