Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Limitless Learning

Explore our new expert-led online courses

Get Started

Road Gear

New 3D-printed saddle from Fizik – the Argo Adaptive

The short-nose saddle gets high-tech padding construction in a featherweight 190g package.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Fizik is bringing its 3D-printed ‘digital padding’ that it launched with the Antares to the Argo model with the new Argo Adaptive.

With 3D printing, Fizik can tune the padding across the saddle to match what the Italian company has learned through doing saddle pressure mapping underneath riders. Fizik claims the saddle also has a shape “optimized for varying postures and sit bone positions.”

The short-nose Argo saddle was originally created with bike-fit professional Phil Burt. Like the Specialized Power and other short-nose models, the Argo lets riders rotate their hips forward for a more aggressive or aerodynamic position while unduly putting pressure on soft tissue between the legs.

Related: Tech Podcast: What’s the story with 3D-printed saddles?

The Argo Adaptive will be available at the end of the month in two models and in two widths (140 and 150mm). The carbon-rail Argo Adaptive R1 will be $299 and weigh between 190 and 196g, depending on the width. The alloy-rail Argo Adaptive R3 will be $259 and weigh between 224 and 230g.

For reference, the S-Works Romin EVO with Mirror is a 3d-printed, short-nose saddle that is also 190g — and $450.

WWW.MATTBENSTONE.COM

promo logo