Nathan Haas gets freshly painted Colnago G3-X for SBT GRVL

There are special days in the life of every cyclist, from the first climb completed without stopping to that first century. But few days are held in higher esteem than #NewBikeDay.

Nathan Haas had better slow down on that front or he might be in danger of losing the luster of a fresh bike. The gravel pro just got his third custom painted Colnago G3-X of the season in time for SBT GRVL this weekend, and it’s quite a looker.

Nathan Haas will race on this Colnago G3-X this weekend at SBT GRVL.

Called “Purple Rain,” the paint scheme features shades of pink, purple, and blue in a diagonal gradient. Silver Colnago logos and a decal of his name stand out, contrasting against the colorful frame. The bike is built up with the 13-speed mechanical Campagnolo Ekar groupset, along with the brand’s Shamal carbon wheels and a Fizik saddle to keep everything Italian through and through.

Haas has also raced on specially painted versions of the G3-X, a dedicated gravel model, at Unbound Gravel and the Rift in Iceland. But it sounds like this latest one is his favorite.

“For every bike I’ve been given, I’ve thought, ‘ok, it’s beautiful! It’s the top, it will be impossible to do better,’” said Haas. “And then, boom! [Colnago] bring me this Purple Rain and I’m speechless.”

The bike features a Campagnolo Ekar groupset making it Italian through and through.

Like with Haas’s other two bikes, his kit sponsor Castelli is also in on the new design, providing a matching jersey created in collaboration with Colnago for him to take on the 142-mile course with 9,200 feet of climbing in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Haas will be a rider to watch, and one that’s hard to miss thanks to his new bike, when the race rolls out Sunday.