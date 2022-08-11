Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

VeloNews Gear Road Gear
Road Gear

Nathan Haas gets freshly painted Colnago G3-X for SBT GRVL

The ‘Purple Rain’ paint scheme is the third that the former WorldTour rider has raced on this season.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join O+
VeloNews.com

Digital
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

There are special days in the life of every cyclist, from the first climb completed without stopping to that first century. But few days are held in higher esteem than #NewBikeDay. 

Nathan Haas had better slow down on that front or he might be in danger of losing the luster of a fresh bike. The gravel pro just got his third custom painted Colnago G3-X of the season in time for SBT GRVL this weekend, and it’s quite a looker. 

Also read: 

Nathan Haas will race on this Colnago G3-X this weekend at SBT GRVL.

Called “Purple Rain,” the paint scheme features shades of pink, purple, and blue in a diagonal gradient. Silver Colnago logos and a decal of his name stand out, contrasting against the colorful frame. The bike is built up with the 13-speed mechanical Campagnolo Ekar groupset, along with the brand’s Shamal carbon wheels and a Fizik saddle to keep everything Italian through and through. 

Haas’s kit sponsor Castelli is in on the design as well, providing a jersey to match.

Haas has also raced on specially painted versions of the G3-X, a dedicated gravel model, at Unbound Gravel and the Rift in Iceland. But it sounds like this latest one is his favorite. 

“For every bike I’ve been given, I’ve thought, ‘ok, it’s beautiful! It’s the top, it will be impossible to do better,’” said Haas. “And then, boom! [Colnago] bring me this Purple Rain and I’m speechless.”

The bike features a Campagnolo Ekar groupset making it Italian through and through.

Like with Haas’s other two bikes, his kit sponsor Castelli is also in on the new design, providing a matching jersey created in collaboration with Colnago for him to take on the 142-mile course with 9,200 feet of climbing in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. 

Haas will be a rider to watch, and one that’s hard to miss thanks to his new bike, when the race rolls out Sunday.

Stay On Topic

promo logo