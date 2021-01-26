Moots Vamoots RCS nibbles gravel, chews chip-and-seal, chomps pavement

If there’s one bike to do it all, the Moots Vamoots RCS titanium might be that bike.

It was engineered by Moots for those who want to ride on a variety of road surfaces but still demand a classic-look road bike.

“Over the years we’ve all sort of said ‘what if’, and now with the evolution of other bike technologies, we’re finally able to put all the pieces together and offer the Vamoots RCS, a bike that can handle just about anything, and one we’ve all been dreaming of for years,” said Moots marketing manager Jon Cariveau. “The Vamoots RCS is a bike we’ve had in the back of our minds for some time now.”

The Vamoots RCS (Routt County Special) features a model-specific carbon fork that has been optimized for 32mm tires, but Moots promises that you can stuff 35mm tires between the blades, and still have clearance for mud.

On the other end of the bike, the updated Fastback seatstays terminate in 3D-printed dropouts. Moots used its own double-butted RSL tubes throughout, with butting specified to each size frame. With precision mitering of all tubes to allow for full tack welding, the frame is then finished with a second-pass 6/4 titanium alloy weld for additional durability.

Custom finishing? Sure! Photo: Moots

There’s clearance for mud and wide tires. Photo: Moots

The catch? Well, the price and the wait: Moots is encouraging interested buyers to place $1,000 deposits well in advance of expected delivery, some 20+ weeks from the date when a deposit is made.

Moots is offering two stock builds — a SRAM Force eTap AXS 2x for $10,723 and a SRAM Red eTap AXS 2x for $11,983 — as well as a 1,360g (claimed) frame-only option with a Chris King headset for $5,999.

Elegance and simplicity in design and execution. Photo: Moots

Moots’ stays terminate in 3D-printed dropouts. Photo: Moots

Both SRAM options are outfitted with an ENVE cockpit, seatpost, and Foundation 45 disc brake wheels wrapped in Panaracer 32c Gravel King tires. A Selle Italia SRL Boost saddle is de facto for the builds.

Moots offers a brushed finish on all stock builds, but as with most bikes from the Steamboat Springs, Colorado builder, custom finishes from the Signature and Premium options, etching, polishing, and engraving can add personalized touches.

The model name is understated. Photo: Moots

A special 40th-anniversary head badge adorns all Moots bikes in 2021. Photo: Moots

As part of the brand’s 40th anniversary, a special edition head badge completes all finishing for bikes ordered in 2021.

Moots Vamoots RCS geometry