Moots unveils the fully integrated Vamoots CRD road bike

There’s a new bike atop the Moots Vamoots road line, and it’s full of modern features riders have come to expect from their skinny tire bikes.

The CRD, which stands for complete road design, features a new integrated cockpit as well as a T47 bottom bracket, allowing the high-end Colorado brand to route all the brake hose lines internally.

And because people are pushing the boundaries of road bikes, the CRD fits squarely into the all-road category with room for up to 32mm tires, and optimized for 28mm-30mm.

The Vamoots CRD can fit 32mm tires, and is optimized for 28mm-30mm tires.

Otherwise, it includes all of the expected features of a Moots frame. The signature Moots double-butted RSL titanium tube set helps make for a light, crisp ride says the brand. And pencil-thin seat stays help balance the ride quality to make it more comfortable.

Moots includes a T47 bottom bracket.

Another Moots touch is 3D printed dropouts that are lighter while also resulting in a stiffer ride and better brake alignment.

The CRD features a 44mm head tube with a Chris King Aero 3 headset, a 27.2mm seat post diameter, and 142×12 rear dropout spacing.

3D printed dropouts mean less weight and greater stiffness.

One possible drawback of the new bike, depending on your perspective, is that it can only use electronic group sets, though that’s quickly becoming the only option for high end groups — and Moots is far from alone in this design choice.

Complete builds start at $13,086.

Geometry

More info: moots.com