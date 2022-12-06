LOOK releases new 765 Optimum endurance road bike

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

LOOK’s newest bike, the 765 Optimum, is all about endurance riding.

The latest version of the LOOK 765 series, the Optimum combines a relaxed, endurance geometry with LOOK’s “3D wave” carbon tubes that the French brand says provides 20% more compliance than the previous 765, dampening vibrations more efficiently.

Comfort is also introduced through wider tire clearance. The Optimum can accept tires up to 700x34mm, bringing it in line with recent trends for road bikes, especially endurance focused ones.

The bike features other modern touches like a T47 bottom bracket for ease of maintenance and internal cable routing that allows for the stem and bars to be removed without disconnecting the brake cables. It also has fender mounts compatible with the brand’s new fender design integrated into the frame for riding through any weather.

At a claimed 1,400 grams for the frame and fork, the Optimum isn’t setting low weight records, but it certainly isn’t heavy either.

Builds and Pricing

Campagnolo Chorus 2×12: $4,600

SRAM Rival eTap 2×12: $5,500

Shimano 105 Di2 2×12: $6,400

Shimano ultegra Di2 2×12: $7,300

Frameset: $2,400

Available in five sizes, XS-XL.

More info: lookcycle.com