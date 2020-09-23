Look 765 Optimum+ offers versatility for the cost-conscious

The Look 765 Optimum+ enters the endurance category with an eye on versatility: Everything about it seems to be a reaction to the modern rider and the varied terrain that rider is likely to tackle daily. While there does not appear to be any gravel-specific features, the geometry and spec look to do paved and unpaved riding equally well.

Dressed in a Shimano Ultegra crank, hydraulic disc brakes, 105 cassette and chain, the Optimum+ shows up with WH RS 171 wheels wrapped in Hutchinson Fusion 5 comp tires. The cockpit and seatpost are Look-branded and the stock saddle is a San Marco short fit carbon FX. There’s nothing exotic about this setup, but it looks to be very functional, with a mid-range price, nonetheless.

The Look 765 Optimum+ headtube is 10mm shorter, and 20mm higher than comparable Look bicycles.

The Look 765 Optimum+ drivetrain. Photo: Look Cycles

The frameset has been configured with what the French company calls a “comfort endurance geometry” that offers a more upright, less race-oriented position. The head tube is 10mm shorter, but 20mm higher than the brand’s compatible road bike geometry. Look’s 3D Wave carbon weave is not new, but its vibration-dampening and compliance characteristics which have been around for several years should enhance the relaxed geometry by dissipating road chatter.

The Look 765 Optimum+ sports an asymmetrical dropped right chainstay — unmatched on the left side — which indicates more clearance beneath the bottom bracket, some additional compliance.

Look 765 Optimum+ geometry

The top spec of this bike includes the Look R38 D carbon tubeless wheels which have a hook-bead — so you can run non-UST tires — and an internal width of 19.3mm.

The 765 Optimum+ is available from the Look Cycle web site starting at €2,799/$3,285. With the Look R38 wheels and an electronic shifting group, the price tag on this bike moves to €5,699/$6,690.

The Look 765 Optimum+ comes in five sizes, XS, S, M, L, and XL, and several different color combinations depending on the component group. The 765 Optimum+ is also available with a rim-brake option instead of disc brakes.