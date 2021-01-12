LeMond claims lightest e-bike with upcoming Prolog

LeMond Bicycles is claiming that its forthcoming $4,500 Prolog will be the lightest city-oriented e-bike on the market at just 26 pounds. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, LeMond is promising February delivery of the Prolog.

This is Greg LeMond’s second foray into the bike market. From 1995 to 2010, Trek produced LeMond-badged racing bikes, which had long, almost endurance-like frame geometries by today’s standards.

The LeMond Prolog has aerodynamic cues which include dropped seat stays and an integrated bar and stem. Photo: LeMond Bicycles/Alonso Tal

A full-carbon frame and fork are the platform on which Shimano’s Di2 GRX 1 x 11, 11/40 drivetrain and the Mahle X35+ motor are integrated.

One of the most notable features of the LeMond Prolog is its racy appearance, with an integrated, full-carbon cockpit, dropped seatstays, and rounded tube shapes compared with similar electric commuter or e-MTB bikes.

A maximum power-assist speed of 20mph should be within reach with the 36volt/250watt power supply, which is fed by a non-removable 250watt-hour battery. The amount of boost delivered can be adjusted with three levels of power assist.

Photo: LeMond Bicycles/Alonso Tal

Clean lines and a wide fork stance around wide tires. Photo: LeMond Bicycles/Alonso Tal

The 46-mile range — which is dependent upon a slew of factors like rider weight and terrain — can be further extended by a claimed 70 percent with the addition of a 250wh add-on battery.

The LeMond LC30 wheels laced around the boutique Tune hubs offer an aerodynamic profile. The 21mm inner-width / 28mm outer-width rim should allow for mounting of most current-crop tubeless tires. LeMond says these wheels are covered by a lifetime warranty and accident replacement plan. Stopping is provided by 160mm Shimano Deore XT M8000 rotors.

Riders will be able to perch on a Selle Royal Lift saddle. Front and rear lights, a custom carbon rear rack, a front basket, and fenders round out the commuter package.

Integrated tail lights in the dropped seat stays. Photo: LeMond Bicycles/Alonso Tal

The Shimano GRX Di2 drivetrain connects the Mahle X35+ motor with the rider. Photo: LeMond Bicycles/Alonso Tal

The Prolog will be available in small (stack 565mm/reach 380mm), medium (stack 600mm/reach 400mm), and large (stack 635mm/reach 420mm) sizes, and also in three colorways: matte finish Blanc with black decals, matte finish Noir with silver decals, and matte finish Rosa with red decals.