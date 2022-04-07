Kask Protone Icon offers claimed improved fit, ventilation, and aerodynamics

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Kask’s popular Protone helmet just got an overhaul internally and externally with the new Protone Icon, available today for $299.

The Kask Protone has been visible in the WorldTour peloton for years, worn to victory at five Tours de France, two Vueltas a España, and four Olympic events.

The new Protone Icon gets better ventilation, aerodynamics, and fit, Kask claims.

Kask’s new OCTOFIT+ adjustment structure supports a broader area of the head, and a larger, rubber-coated rotation dial makes adjustments easier, Kask claims. The OCTOFIT+ system is ponytail-friendly, as well.

Kask uses CoolMax fabric for the liner, which is removable and washable.

Along with Lazer and members of MIPS, Kask is part of the so-called WG11, a working group of 11 members who are laboring to establish helmet testing protocols above and beyond what various governmental organizations require.

The Protone Icon was developed in accordance with the group’s protocol.

Kask claimed the Protone Icon weighs 230g in size Medium in the CE EN version. The U.S. version will likely be a bit heavier.

The helmet comes in 10 colors.