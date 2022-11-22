Is your bike made of gold? Adam Blythe’s is.
The perfect bike for a Bond villain, or a former British national road champion turned TV commentator.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Former WorldTour pro and British national champion Adam Blythe showed off a flashy new gold bike on Instagram this week.
But unlike other bikes merely painted that color, Blythe’s custom painted Genesis is finished with 24-karat gold leaf, providing a true gold hue and texture you’ll be hard pressed to find anywhere else.
Also read: When will Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel face off this winter? Here are the dates
The bike is a collaboration with Genesis Bicycles, whom Blythe is an ambassador for, and Fatcreations, a custom paint shop based in the UK.
Other than the gold exterior, the bike is made of carbon but gets a twist compared to traditional Genesis frames with an extended head tube added on by former Olympic medalist Rob Hayles of Carbon Concepts to hide the cables. It’s a look that’s sure to divide opinions.
But at the end of the day, the most important person’s opinion is Blythe’s and he seems quite smitten.
“This bike… completely beyond what I could of imagined it to look like!!!!,” he wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
With the new bike, Blythe has serious claim to become the next Bond villain, though maybe he should stick to his current TV commentary gig.