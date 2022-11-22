Is your bike made of gold? Adam Blythe’s is.

Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Former WorldTour pro and British national champion Adam Blythe showed off a flashy new gold bike on Instagram this week.

(Photo: Instagram/adamblythe89)

But unlike other bikes merely painted that color, Blythe’s custom painted Genesis is finished with 24-karat gold leaf, providing a true gold hue and texture you’ll be hard pressed to find anywhere else.

The bike is a collaboration with Genesis Bicycles, whom Blythe is an ambassador for, and Fatcreations, a custom paint shop based in the UK.

Now that’s an expensive finish. (Photo: Instagram/adamblythe89)

Other than the gold exterior, the bike is made of carbon but gets a twist compared to traditional Genesis frames with an extended head tube added on by former Olympic medalist Rob Hayles of Carbon Concepts to hide the cables. It’s a look that’s sure to divide opinions.

But at the end of the day, the most important person’s opinion is Blythe’s and he seems quite smitten.

“This bike… completely beyond what I could of imagined it to look like!!!!,” he wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Blythe (@adamblythe89)

With the new bike, Blythe has serious claim to become the next Bond villain, though maybe he should stick to his current TV commentary gig.

