Industry veteran Tony Karklins and partner buy Time Sport from Rossignol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (BRAIN) — The Rossignol Group has sold Time Sport’s frame and bike business to the Cardinal Cycling Group, whose partners include French engineer Martial Trigeaud and American Tony Karklins, who is the founder of Allied Cycle Works and the former managing director of Orbea USA.

Cardinal acquired Time’s carbon-frame factory, its trademark license, and intellectual property for bikes and frames, but not Time’s pedal and shoe business, which Rossignol is retaining.

Rossignol acquired Time in 2016. Last year, it announced it was selling the business to a French e-bike startup, WhaTTfornow, but that deal never closed. Rossignol continues to own Felt Bicycles and sell bicycles under the Rossignol brand.

According to a press release, Cardinal Cycling Group is a French-American investment and management group specialized in the cycling industry.

Trigeaud, the CEO of Cardinal Cycling Group, said, “Having grown up in France, cycling has always been part of my life. I have always had a strong passion for Time because this brand, through its history, is a legacy of French cycling heritage throughout the world. I am honored to become its ambassador and to shape its future.”

