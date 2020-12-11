GreenEdge Racing gets updated Bianchi livery in 2021

GreenEdge Racing — née Mitchelton-Scott — will be rolling on Bianchi bicycles for the 2021 season, and those new race bikes sure are lookers with new livery.

While the bikes retain the iconic celeste color, a slight update to this recognizable shade of aqua will also come in the way of the addition of a turquoise-celeste against the contrast of carbon black color. The new scheme is anything but traditional, with an appearance as contemporary as fully internally-routed brake and shifting cables.

Adorning every GreenEdge Racing Bianchi is the moniker Reparto Corse, which designates these bikes as the brand’s top-tier of bicycle.

The Specialissima Disc all-’rounder. Photo: Bianchi

The Oltre XR4 disc is Bianchi’s take on an aero road bike. The Specialissima Disc is an all-around racer which weighs a claimed 750g (frame only). The Bianchi Aquila time trial bike was designed for maximum speed with a minimal weight penalty.

And while the Jumbo-Visma squad, lead by Primož Roglič, opted for Bianchis with rim brakes throughout a successful 2020, GreenEdge Racing appears to be fully embracing disc brakes. But should Simon Yates, Michael “Bling” Matthews, or Amanda Spratt ask, they may still have ready access to the rim brake versions of the same.

The GreenEdge Racing 2021 Bianchis will be outfitted with Shimano Dura-Ace components and wheels, Vision/FSA Reparto Corse cockpit, Pirelli P Zero tires, Fizik saddles, Tacx bottles and cages, and Garmin electronics.