Goodyear gets racy with Ultra High-Performance road

Goodyear strayed from its motorized past a few years ago and launched itself into the cycling market. Now it’s expanding its lineup of cycling tires with new Ultra High-Performance Road offerings.

First off, we have rubber for the weight weenies. The F1 SuperSport is a racing tire that Goodyear claims is 10 percent lighter than the brand’s Eagle F1. The standard Eagle F1 is slightly wider, and has additional siping for better grip in wet conditions. Goodyear uses the same rubber compound and puncture resistance compound in both tires, but the SuperSport features a slightly narrower profile.

Both are available in standard and tubeless-ready versions. The Eagle F1 SuperSport is $60 for standard and $65 for tubeless-ready, and comes in 23mm, 25mm, and 28mm widths. The standard version is also available in 30mm and 32mm widths for $70.

The Goodyear Vector 4 is meant to be a durable training and racing tire for any riding conditions, with Goodyear’s R:Armor reinforcement paired with the brand’s Dynamica:Silica4 rubber. This tire is available in 25mm, 28mm, 30mm, 32mm widths. The standard tire is $65, while the tubeless-ready version is $70. Winter riders, this is your rubber.

The Eagle Sport offers puncture protection at a lower price-point than the racing tires. This general-purpose, 60TPI tire is available in 25mm and 28mm widths for $30. Throw it on a training bike, or your knockaround-town ride.