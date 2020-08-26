Giro Regime road shoe offers high-end features with mid-range price tag

Combining features found in both high-end and value-oriented road cycling shoes, the Giro Regime road shoe looks to offer premium comfort and performance but at a mid-level price.

Giro has targeted optimal comfort by incorporating a one-piece Synchwire upper — the same type of material found in pro-level shoes — bonded to a carbon composite sole. On top, the dual Boa L6 dials, with 1mm adjustment increments, allow easy on- or off-the-bike comfort adjustments. The interior of the Regime shoe features a molded footbed with an antimicrobial treatment to keep odors to a minimum.

The TPU walking pads on the toe and heel should provide ample traction when puttering around when not clipped in. Three-bolt cleats mount to the sole with stainless steel hardware, and are allowed 5mm fore/aft adjustability.

The Giro Regime road shoe has a carbon composite sole with ventilation ports, and cleat mounts that have 5mm of fore/aft adjustability. Photo: Giro

Giro footwear product manager Peter Curran said, “The Regime was specifically developed around the combination of Synchwire uppers, our new carbon composite outsole and Boa’s most popular dial closure, to create a supportive fit with high performance, ease of adjustment on-the-fly and supreme comfort.”

The $225, 265g (claimed, size 42.5) shoe features a thermo-bonded exterior structure, similar to the high-end Giro Imperial which costs nearly twice as much.

The Giro Regime is available in men’s whole sizes 39–50, half-sizes for 42.5-45.5. The women’s Giro Regime is available in whole sizes 36-43, and half-sizes for 37.5-42.5.